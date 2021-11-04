MILTON — Students at Milton Area School District will honor veterans this month with several events and campaigns.
District Librarian Natalie Myers-Easton, also the enrichment teacher for the middle and high schools, said a section of the library will be dedicated toward veteran and war history books, the students will be placing wreaths on veteran gravesites and students are writing letters to veterans in area nursing homes.
Freshman Caleb Edgar, 15, of White Deer Township, led the original effort in seventh grade to put wreaths on veteran graves. His grandfather served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
“I thought we could give back and show gratitude to those who gave so much,” said Edgar.
Eighth-grade student Alyvia Russell, 13, of Milton, is taking on what Edgar did at the middle school.
“We got wreaths and went to the cemetery twice,” said Russell. “We are raising awareness and honoring veterans during the holiday season.”
Myers-Easton is arranging a trip to Harmony Cemetery, Milton, to place wreaths on veteran gravesites for the third year.
“We have done fundraisers in the past to collect money to purchase artificial wreaths and bows,” she said. “Our last fundraiser was a T-shirt sale. The Wreath for Warriors project all started as an enrichment project in relation to English Language Arts, History, and a Community Outreach three years ago and it gets bigger every year. Now it is a school-wide project that involves various school groups: enrichment students, WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), and Student Council are now part of this project at the middle school.”
Milton American Legion Auxiliary member Peg Linn died in 2019 and her family donated money to the school libraries to have a section dedicated to veterans in her honor. The military-themed books were presented by the Milton American Legion Auxiliary Post Unit 71 in Linn’s memory.
Linn joined the Auxiliary in 2007 after her granddaughter had been deployed twice to Iraq and Afghanistan. She was active and supportive of programs where she served as the poppy chair, kept a club scrapbook and provided craft giveaways for meetings. A framed photograph will be on display in the veteran book section, said Myers-Easton.
Another project is students writing letters to veterans in nursing homes to “let them know they are not forgotten, that we are thankful for their service every day,” said Myers-Easton.
“In the past, numerous people helped organized a Veteran’s Luncheon around Veteran’s Day, but due to COVID-19, we are not able to have a large lunch gathering,” she said.
The students also in the past honored all friends and family members of veterans by displaying their flags and veteran photographs in the middle school library.
Myers-Easton said a lot of teachers, staff and aides at the district help with veteran projects, including Ame Reynolds, Ellen Stauffer and Jennifer Bergey, whose fathers are veterans; Matt Edinger who is a veteran; Miranda Roush as the WEB advisor; Wally Blair who is a Student Council advisor and a veteran; Nathan Richie who is a Student Council advisor; Greg Scoggins, the principal and a veteran; and Norm Jones who is the Media Relations Coordinator for the district.
Stauffer, a middle school teacher, had her students create cards and letters to veterans that will be distributed to veterans through Geisinger in Danville, said Myers-Easton.
Edinger, an emotional support and learning support aid who served in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1987, is a past commander of American Legion Post 71. He said the students hosted a banquet in the past for local service members but haven’t been able to do that recently due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s such a heart-warming thing for the students to be involved,” said Edinger. “The guys are asking about it. American Legion members are chomping at the bit to have the students back.”
