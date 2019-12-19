MILTON — As a fire raged inside the 139-year-old Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton on Nov. 26, the pastor and other community members rushed inside the adjacent parish office to salvage its contents.
Among those items were the toys and gifts for six children involved in the neighboring Salvation Army's Needy Family Fund. Those children and their families were among 135 families who benefited on Thursday at the Salvation Army headquarters at 30 Center St. — right next door to the church.
"We're still the church," said the Rev. William McNeal on the second day of the Needy Family Fund Distribution in Milton. "We're still a part of the community. This was a way for us to fulfill the community spirit and keep it alive."
Some of the gifts were being stored in the parish office while other gifts were being stored in houses of church members, he said.
The three-alarm fire that started just before 2 p.m. Nov. 26 drew firefighters from five counties and shut down part of Milton's downtown for about 5 hours. A cause could not be determined.
McNeal said the parish office is a separate building from the church, at 107 S. Front St., and only connected by a small section of the roof, but they were afraid the fire would spread. McNeal, the church secretary and community members rushed inside and cleared out the office within 10 minutes.
The fire did not spread to the parish office, and it was not damaged by smoke or water.
The church congregation has been meeting for worship services from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the West Milton United Methodist Church at 310 High St. He expects another 12 to 18 months before the church is renovated and ready for the congregation to return.
"The next step is waiting," said McNeal. "Because the debris fell into the sanctuary, the insurance inspector will continue to look for a cause of the fire. Once they sign off, we can finish the cleanup and start renovations."
Each door has condemned signs and a fence surrounds most of the building. The interior has a pile of rubble beneath a hole in the top of the structure where it collapsed.
Lt. Kirsten Starnes, of the Milton Salvation Army, said she is thankful for the dedication of McNeal and the church.
"It just shows their mindset is others before self," she said. "They care so much. They went above and beyond what most people would have done."
Firefighters also salvaged a container of loose change from the fire debris. The coins from the "Collecting Change To Make A Change" campaign were cleaned and approximately $50 was donated to the Salvation Army, McNeal said.
"God protected that money for them," he said.