By Joe Sylvester
WEST MILTON — Members of Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton worshipped together for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday. Though it wasn’t a big turnout — a dozen or so attended — the Rev. William McNeal said attendance was better than he anticipated.
The pastor held the service at the West Milton United Methodist Church, where the congregation had been holding services after the Nov. 26 fire that ravaged their sanctuary along South Front Street in Milton.
The in-person services stopped around mid-March when the state shut down non-essential services and prohibited large gatherings. McNeal said he held mini-services on Facebook Live since the shutdown, with just a prayer and a sermon.
He was happy congregants could get back together.
“I think that’s the main word — back together,” McNeal said. “We are back as a church, worshipping once again.”
Everyone was required to wear masks and maintain social distance, and all did.
“It’s very good to get together with friends again,” said a smiling Cindy Mohr, 68, of the Potts Grove area, who has been a member of Bethany UMC since she was a little girl and where her mother and grandparents also were members. “Even though we have to keep our distance, we can wave across the sanctuary.”
Restrictions under the state’s yellow phase also limit groups to 25 and require masks in public. Hand sanitizer and gloves were available at the service and Communion came in sealed cups the size used for coffee cream — wafer in the top layer, grape juice below.
McNeal said last week if more than 25 worshippers showed up, he would hold a second service afterward.
“I think it’s a joy that we’re finally getting together to worship again,” McNeal’s wife, Janet McNeal, said during the “Joys & Concerns” segment of the service.
The pastor said that 25 to 30 members usually attend a normal Sunday service in the church, which has about 50 members. He found it interesting that even though the members tend to be older, the Facebook Live services drew 80 to 90 people.
While Bethany congregants are looking forward to when their own church, which sustained $3 million in damage, will be restored, McNeal is not sure when that will be.
“The original projection was 12 to 18 months,” he said.
In the midst of that, though, were four months of non-work due to the fire inspectors completing their work and the COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s going to be a while,” McNeal said.