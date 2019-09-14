MILTON — Pets paraded Milton on Saturday morning at the start of the second day of the 43rd Annual Harvest Festival.
The event attracted 31 entrants of the four-legged variety, mostly dogs, a few cats, and at least one bunny, skunk and mini-horse.
The parade joined a bike race and concert by the high school marching band on an event slate followed by the Harvest Festival Princess Pageant at night. Today, the festival continues with the Little Miss and Junior Miss pageants beginning at 3 p.m. at the Central Oak Heights Tabernacle, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton, and a community band concert at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St.
Abigail Bowers, 10, and her mother, Julie, pulled their pet rabbit, “Elizabeth,” in a little red wagon — framed like a princess carriage and decorated with hay, leaves and scarecrows. “Liz” is no ordinary bunny. A Flemish Giant breed, the rabbit weighs 20 pounds and looked larger than more than a few puppies at the parade.
“We got her by accident. My husband’s coworker was trying to re-home her. She was just a little thing,” Julie Bowers said.
Mackenzie Dries, 8, wanted to dress up in a theme based on Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” A Golden Retriever, mainly the shaggy golden coat, would work perfectly for the role of “Beast.” Problem is, her family’s pup is a Black Labrador. So, Dries called an audible and chose to dress herself and her dog in Philadelphia Eagles gear.
Dries' father, Chris, donned the jersey of current quarterback Carson Wentz. “Belle” was left to settle into a Donovan McNabb jersey — settling on McNabb a familiar feeling for Eagles fans of a certain age.
“I tried the Brian Westbrook jersey,” Chris Dries said of his first choice for “Belle,” one that didn't quite fit.
Further back in the parade lineup, Mackenzie’s kid sister, 4-year-old Avery Dries, sat in a red wagon of her own with a giant plush unicorn, complete with a unicorn headband for herself.
“They wanted to do things differently. Divide and conquer,” Sarah Dries said of her two girls. “(Avery) insisted on having the big unicorn.”
Kayla Berge, of Lewisburg, brought her 4-year-old Miniature Pinscher mix dressed in a pumpkin patch-themed costume. It was a perfect fit for the fall festival.
“He loves people and loves other dogs,” Berge said before noting “Max’s” costume. “It’s very festive.”
The Milton Harvest Festival continues with events throughout the week including the annual full parade and return of food and craft vendors along Broadway and Bound avenues next Saturday. Find a full schedule and more information at www.miltonharvestfestival.com.