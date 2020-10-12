Milton's high school joined students at the nearby middle school going remote on Tuesday and Wednesday while Shikellamy had its first positive COVID-19 case at one of its elementary schools.
Additionally, two students who tested positive and two others quarantined because their parents tested positive were among the reasons Danville school officials shut down the primary school for this week, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said on Monday.
"We had two students (test positive)," Boyle said. "That would amount to more than 50 students being quarantined."
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle Monday morning confirmed a student at Chief Shikellamy had tested positive.
According to Bendle, the student has not been in school since Oct. 5.
Bendle said the district is working with health professionals and the state Department of Health. State health officials have recommended the school building remain open, Bendle said.
"We are in the process of contacting families whose child would have been in class with the student last week with the instructions from the Department of Health," Bendle said.
Milton
Milton's high school will shift to all-remote learning until Thursday as part of the district's COVID-19 mitigation practices.
School officials announced last week the Middle School would go full-remote this week after two positive cases were confirmed in the school. On Sunday night, Superintendent Cathy Keegan announced the high school would also be remote Tuesday and Wednesday.
All students were off school Monday for a professional development day. The middle school and high school buildings will reopen on Thursday. All other district buildings will remain open.
For the next week, Milton middle school and high school students will follow this schedule:
Tuesday: High school and middle school students attend classes virtually.
Wednesday: All students attend classes virtually following the normal virtual Wednesday schedule.
Thursday: High school and middle school students return to in‐person class unless under a current active quarantine.
Lunches will be provided via curbside pick‐up for high school and middle school students on Tuesday from 10:15 a.m. to noon at the front of the high school.
According to a letter from Keegan, "the Department of Health will provide notification to anyone determined to be in close contact with individuals confirmed to be positive for COVID‐19 and instruct them to quarantine. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes with a person confirmed to be positive, regardless of masking."
Danville
Boyle also cited the rise in Montour County cases overall for the second week last week as one of the reasons to shutter the primary school.
"It also has to do with bringing in a stronger cleaning regimen," the superintendent added. "We use hospital grade cleaners. This will be little bit above."
She said the cleaning chemicals would not be harmful to the children.
Boyle said the school is scheduled to resume in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 19. The district followed state Department of Education and Department of Health recommendations by closing for the week, she said.
The students this week are attending bridge classes, watching from home the live lessons teachers in the school are teaching each day, Boyle said.
Since March, there have been 245 COVID-19 cases in Montour County.
There were eight new cases in the county on Friday, eight on Saturday and two new ones each on Sunday and Monday.
Boyle said on Friday the positive tests in the district, coupled with an increase in community spread following an outbreak at Grandview Nursing Home, led to the decision to go full remote learning for kindergarten students all week.
Grandview had 98 active COVID cases as of Monday and has had a total of 135 cumulative cases, according to Administrator Bob Druckenmiller.
Students at Danville Area High School are using a staggered schedule so the entire student body is not in the school on a given day. That schedule has been extended twice already and will be in place until Nov. 30. Students at the intermediate and middle schools will continue as scheduled.