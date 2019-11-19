Milton IDA selling its last parcels of land

MILTON – The Milton Area Industrial Development Association (MAIDA) is getting out of the land business.
It plans to soon close on the sale of four parcels totaling 59.43 acres in the Milton Industrial Park. Tea Jay Aikey, Central PA Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer and MAIDA corporate secretary, and Dale Moyer, chamber board chairman, last week signed the deed over to an undisclosed buyer for the parcels owned by MAIDA. MAIDA had been in the land business for decades.
"We're incredibly excited and honored to have been able to facilitate the KOZ (Keystone Opportunity Zone) Designation and then sign the deed," Aikey said. "This is a huge day for MAIDA and the Central PA Chamber of Commerce to officially be out of the land business and onto new endeavors and economic development projects."
The KOZ Designation from the state provided a 10-year tax incentive for the property.
MAIDA initially invested in approximately 712 acres of land in the current Milton Industrial Park in 1962.
— THE DAILY ITEM