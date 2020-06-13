MILTON — Milton in Motion, a health and recreation program, geared toward incentivizing people to get outside walking and jogging in downtown Milton or on the Island starts today. The program offers prizes to participants who log in the most laps over time.
"We've actually had Milton in Motion as a program for a few years," said Amanda Craig, TIME (The Improved Milton Experience) board president.
"But given the COVD-19 pandemic and many people staying inside, social distancing, we wanted to revamp it, with everything going on and the county turning green," she said Friday afternoon.
Craig and TIME Executive Director George Venios had the sense that people "really wanted to go outside. We wanted to come up with something where people would be outside, see our beautiful town and island and have fun," Craig said.
The hope would also be, she added, "that while downtown, they would go into some of the businesses we have there. That it will bring more awareness of the downtown, or of the island."
The key was finding a way to incentivize the program.
Craig explained some of the ground rules.
Register online on the TIME website to participate in the Going Green Social Distancing Walk, Venios said. "You then track the number of (half-mile) laps walked each week. Each lap is one completion of the walking tour or walking trail. Log in and report your laps each week."
There are two starting points: Milton State Park Mid Trail (west of the Susquehanna River), and downtown Milton (east of the Susquehanna River)
There are three categories of participants and each category has first ($100), second ($50) and third ($25) place prizes. The groups are youth through 18 years old; adults 19 through 64; and seniors 65 and older. There will be weekly random drawings for gift certificates from local merchants. The program will run through Sept. 6. Awards will be announced on Sept. 7 (Labor Day).
The Milton in Motion Outdoor Wellness Program is sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger and T.I.M.E, explained Venios. "It includes activities such as fundraising color-runs, walk-a-thons, canoeing and kayaking on the Susquehanna River, exercises at Merle Phillips Outdoor Life Park, health fairs and other events promoting Milton’s parks and recreation programs."
It's free, healthy and fun, Venios said. There is no cost for the program and everyone is invited.
"Walking is the best way to increase your overall health and wellness," Venios said. "Milton in Motion is also a great way to meet new friends, be part of a group and gain support and encouragement for your fitness program."