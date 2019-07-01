MILTON — The Milton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary invited the community to Post 71 for an open house on Sunday to help celebrate the American Legion's 100th anniversary.
While the turnout was disappointing, members talked about preserving their historic building and the two stone eagles out front, as well as attracting more young members.
"It's harder to get younger members," said Post Commander Clyde Fetzer Jr., who estimated that at 33, he is the youngest member of the post. "We're just thankful T.I.M.E. (The Improved Milton Experience) sponsored us."
The post, counting Legion, social, auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and junior auxiliary, totals 418 members.
T.I.M.E., Milton's revitalization organization, is helping the Legion post find ways to preserve its building, which was one of three Godcharles mansions in the borough owned by three brother industrialists.
The Godcharles brothers operated one of the country's largest manufacturers of cut nails in the 19th century, T.I.M.E. President Amanda Craig said she learned from T.I.M.E. Executive Director George Venios. Their factory was located where Milton Steel now operates.
Craig said the other original Godcharles homes later became the Hotel Milton and the Ranck Funeral Home.
Fetzer said the post is trying to raise money to fix the eagle statues, which are believed to be more than 90 years old. People can send their donations to American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton, Pa. 17847, and mark it for restoration of the eagle statues.
"We're really excited about partnering with the Legion on this," Craig said. "We get involved with historical landmarks."
That's why the Legion members were hoping there would be more interest from the public.
"We're very disappointed in the turnout," said Bonnie Michael, ladies auxiliary president. "There are a lot of Legion members, a lot of auxiliary members."
About three dozen people were there around mid afternoon, but Michael and Fetzer said most were either members of the Legion, one of the affiliated groups or related to a member.
The auxiliary provided snacks, iced tea and lemonade and planned to give tours of the club. Club memorabilia was on display and auxiliary members sold raffle tickets.
Demonstrations by a Nose Works certified sport search dog also were planned, but the team did not show up, Michael said.