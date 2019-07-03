MILTON — The Milton American Legion Post 71 Home Association will reopen on the Fourth of July, and Friday night dinners will start back up on Sept. 20.
"We would like to thank the members of Post 71 for their patience as we have worked through the last three months taking care of taxes and repairs," the post leaders noted in a news release.
The hours on July 4 will be 2 to 8 p.m. and on July 5 and 6, 2 to 10 p.m. Normal hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m., starting July 9, and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
The regular post meeting will be held on July 9 at 7 p.m. Nominations and elections of officers will be held.
The post leaders also are considering the possibility of a non-smoking establishment. There will be a notice of when that meeting will be held.
— JOE SYLVESTER