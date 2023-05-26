MILTON — More than 50 area residents, stakeholders and local politicians came together to celebrate the Milton Public Library’s 100th anniversary, on Thursday night.
Kris LaVanish, library director, acting as head of the welcoming committee, said, “This library has been serving the community for a hundred years. It was the first library in the county. And it is incredible to think how this library has supported the community this long, and in turn the community has supported the library. Today is a celebration of that.”
The library has had several different addresses before settling at their present 541 Broadway St. location.
The Women’s Club of Milton started the library in 1923, locating it in one of the member’s homes. Also in 1923, the library moved into the YMCA and stayed there for a while until they outgrew the space. In the 1930s, the library purchased and moved into the Milton National Savings Bank building, where it stayed until the move to Broadway Street in 2012.
The 100th Anniversary celebration also served as a fundraiser, with a goal of $100,000.
“While there has been a lot of work and a lot of progress, we still have a $1.6 million mortgage,” said LaVanish. “So we still have a lot of work to do. What we are really focused on is how to maintain the level of service. But also trying to take care of some of that financial burden.”
The immediate priority is to take care of library operations. The library’s dedicated funding is $72,500 a year, and the mortgage payments are $88,000 a year. Maintenance and staffing all come at an additional cost, LaVanish said. There are currently six people on staff, one full time (LaVanish).
Joe Moralez, library board president, agreed that sustainability and making the library financially sound is the board’s goal.
He said it was important to keep “the service to the community continuing at a high level for a second century of existence.”
Also in attendance at the library was State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, Sunbury, State Rep. Michael Stender, R-108, Sunbury, and Northumberland Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.