Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 7:22 pm
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Milton Lions Club has canceled its Christmas party and basket drawing planned for Tuesday.
President Nancy Walters said to watch for an announcement of a possible club meeting in February.
