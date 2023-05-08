MILTON — The Milton Lions Club has donated $1,000 to the Milton High School Panther Pantry program. The program was started by Ashley Reese, director of Food and Nutrition Services for the Milton School District.
The program operates solely on donated funds, and packages meals for needy students in the middle and high school for the weekend. It is a similar program to the Panther Pack program, which is for elementary students.
The program, located in the basement of the high school, recently expanded to supply personal and hygiene products.