MILTON— The Milton School District's Grab and Go food giveaway program ends this Wednesday, the last day the district's food service will be packing school breakfasts and lunches, said district food service director Sharon Adamai on Monday. The YMCA summer lunch program will run from Monday, June 8. to Aug. 14.
All kids ages 1-18 are eligible for this program regardless of family income. Each pickup will include five meals with milk. Pickup location and times are as follows:
Milton Middle School (Front Mahoning St. entrance), 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays; White Deer Elementary (playground area), 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and Milton YMCA (Elm St. entrance) 10:30 a.m.-12 noon Fridays.
As food bank boxes are available, they will be distributed at the middle school pick-up site on Mondays.