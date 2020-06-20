Police arrested a Milton man in Ocean City, Maryland, on allegations he twice shot a juvenile male early Friday near the boardwalk during a second confrontation between two groups of people.
Colin K. Heckman, 21, remained on scene near 6th Street and Washington Lane where he was taken into custody about 4 a.m., according to a release from the Ocean City Police Department.
Police located the juvenile male on Seventh Street. He suffered a gunshot to his buttocks and his arm, police said. He was treated on scene, transported to an area hospital and later released, police said.
Heckman is held without bail on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm. A bail hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday in Ocean City district court, according to Maryland’s online court docket.
Police responded to reports of the shooting at 3:58 a.m. According to the release, detectives determined two groups of people were involved in a confrontation inside a nearby hotel. A second confrontation occurred outdoors a short time later, police said, at which point Heckman allegedly fired multiple gunshots.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
The shooting is one of a series of violent incidents this month at or near Ocean City’s boardwalk, a popular family vacation spot. The news site Delmarva Now reported about multiple brawls, the incidents prompting the beach town’s police chief to release a video addressing violence in the area.