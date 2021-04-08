STATE COLLEGE — A Milton resident faces 50 felony counts of possessing child pornography as part of a state Attorney General's Office investigation that began in 2019 at a home in State College.
Matthew Rippon, 35, of Ryan Lane, was arrested and charged in October 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed in Centre Hall. Investigators say in June 2019, they were alerted of a Google account that had shared a file containing sexually explicit photos of children.
The account was discovered to belong to an address in State College, where investigators say Rippon was living at the time. Agents obtained a search warrant in March 2020 and spoke with Rippon who denied viewing the materials, according to investigators. Rippon would not give investigators his password to his electronic devices but with the help of federal authorities, agents said they were able to recover more than 1,000 images of "apparent child pornography," according to a criminal complaint.
Rippon appeared before a Centre Hall district judge and was jailed on $25,000. Rippon posted bail in November 2020, according to court documents. According to the court docket, Rippon filed for a continuance at the end of March and a May pre-trial conference hearing was canceled. There are no other scheduled court appearances at this time, according to the court dockets.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA