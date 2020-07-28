DANVILLE — Brian E. Dzvonyicsak, 55, of Milton, who was injured in a fatal head-on crash Friday night in Northumberland County, remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon at Geisinger Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Keet S. Zimmerman, 46, of Milton, died in the wreck when his vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a panel van driven by Dzvonyicsak, according to state police at Milton. The crash occurred about 9:10 p.m. along Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, between Milton and East Lewisburg.
Travis C. Grant, 36, of Williamsport, was treated for injuries and released just after midnight following the crash, according to a spokesperson for Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO