MILTON – A 75-year-old Milton man and his wife said they are grateful for just the basic necessities from the Needy Family Fund.
Richard Rebuck said it’s his second time turning to the fund.
“It easily helps us out with getting enough food and clothing and that for the winter, and for the kids and grandkids," he said.
Rebuck said he has to turn to the fund for basic necessities because of piling up medical bills.
His wife of 12 years has kidney failure, and Rebuck said he was forced to retire two years ago due to medical problems.
“They had me on three different inhalers and two of them are steroids," he said. "It used to be expensive, and now with Geisinger Gold, it helps cut things down.”
Rebuck said it's nice to turn to a program that can help out this time of year.
“It helps people in our situation feel real good, you at least know you’re not shoved in the corner and forgotten about," he said.
Rebuck and his wife have three kids each from previous marriages, in addition to their grandkids.
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.