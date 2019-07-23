MILTON — HandUP, a Milton nonprofit, has lost $67,000 over the past 3 years due to increased costs of recycling.
Struggling to survive, and given the plunging prices of many recyclables, the group is cutting back on days open to the public and the products it will accept.
As of Aug. 1, HandUP will be open only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. They will no longer be taking No. 1 and 2 plastic, which is plastic bottles and milk containers, and aluminum cans. And won't accept mixed paper — magazines and newspapers, chipboard.
"All of those products have prices at historic lows and we can't afford to handle them," explained HandUP founder and executive director Doug Diven, on Tuesday. The low prices, he said, can be attributed to ongoing trade issues with China, which has bought about 70 percent of HandUP's recyclables.
"Our biggest buyer was China. But they're not buying most of our recyclables anymore, so we have had to adjust in order to survive," Diven said.
As an example, HandUP was getting $20-$30 a ton for mixed paper from their buyers, which they broke even on. This month the same buyers, not Chinese, are charging HandUP $30 a ton to take it off their hands.
"Instead of getting paid," Diven said, "we're having to pay them. We're losing money because we take in the recyclables for free."
They don't lose money on clothes, high-grade office paper and Styrofoam, and will continue to accept those products for free.
They will accept TVs, and freon products, such as air conditioners, refrigerators, but at a nominal fee.
Diven agonized over the decision to cut back hours.
"I started thinking about what to do three months ago," he said. "I should have made the changes back then, but I was worried about jobs."
One of the things HandUP stands for, he said, "is as a bridge for guys. Everybody that we hire in recycling warehouse has a criminal record."
They work with local jails and the U.S. Penitentiary in Lewisburg to accept prisoners into special work programs.
Community workers and volunteers, give of their time for their own personal reasons.
"I owe them so much," said former Manager Bob Snyder, of Milton, who was busy on Wednesday driving a forklift, lifting bales of recycled paper.
Snyder was a paid employee for three-and-a-half years, when he had a heart attack.
"Doug [Devin] paid my full salary while I was off, and then took me back," he said. "Now I feel like I'm paying them back in some way. They were so good to me."
Devin has been able to avoid layoffs when a manager left for a better job — that enabled him to keep everybody else working.
"It's important to be here to serve the community," Diven said. "We've had to evolve as an organization. Making these changes allows us to keep all our programs going. I don't think we'll go back to processing those products that are unprofitable."
One big change is the repurposing of half of the warehouse area into what Diven is calling a "Bargain Basement."
"We're going to knock out some walls, put in some bins and sell clothes at $1 or less, something that customers at our retail store have requested," he said. HandUP has a retail store at its 262 Willow St. facility.
Target date for the opening of the Bargain Basement opening is Sept. 1.
HandUP recycling hours (as of Aug. 1) are Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.