Twenty-three residents died of COVID-19 amidst an outbreak at Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Northumberland County, a representative of the facility’s parent company said Tuesday.
Attorney Steven Weiner said on behalf of Bedrock Care, New York, that 47 COVID-positive residents remained at the facility as of 5 p.m. Monday. Of those residents, he said 33 surpassed the 14-day quarantine since they tested positive.
The state Department of Health traces the outbreak to Aug. 3 and helped coordinate the response in the weeks since.
A temporary management firm was installed indefinitely and members of the Pennsylvania National Guard arrived Wednesday and Thursday to help with staffing shortages. A team of Geisinger medical professionals continues working at the facility in the hospital system’s role as a Regional Response Health Collaboration Program.
Guard members ended their deployment at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Brad Rhen, deputy public affairs officer, Pennsylvania National Guard, said.
The Health Department released data updates Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation in long-term care facilities statewide. There is a lag in reporting and, as a result, the state’s death toll for Milton Nursing is 21. The state raised the combined case counts at the nursing center to 150 — 95 among residents and 55 among staff.
There are no other active cases, residents or staff, amongst the county’s six other long-term care facilities, the data shows.
Milton Nursing is the latest of Bedrock’s facilities to have an outbreak.
Parkhouse Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Royersford saw 110 residents contract COVID-19 and 52 deaths, according to state Department of Health data. The data shows 45 staff members also tested positive.
“The department has not provided any staffing or other type of assistance to other Bedrock facilities. However, the department does consult with any facility with one or more cases of COVID-19 to assist them with infection control and other concerns, and to provide (personal protective equipment),” Department of Health Press Secretary Nate Wardle said.
There was no data listed in the state’s release for four other Bedrock centers though the facility’s individual websites reflected the following updates.
At Care Pavilion Nursing and Rehabilitation, Philadelphia, 115 residents tested positive, all have since recovered and there are no current cases. Maplewood Nursing and Rehabilitation, Philadelphia, had one current case among residents while 73 patients and 33 staff members have since recovered.
Tucker House Nursing and Rehabilitation, Philadelphia, notes there’s one current case, four pending tests and 44 resident recoveries. Cliveden Nursing and Rehabilitation, Philadelphia, had two residents and one staff member test positive.
One example where facility data matches state data is at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northumberland County. Both entities report there have been no cases at the facility. It’s the same situation at York Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, York, both entities show.