Almost every COVID-19 positive resident who remained at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northumberland County as of Tuesday had passed beyond the CDC’s timeline for recovery, according to a facility representative.
Attorney Steven Weiner, representing facility operator Bedrock Care, said 36 of 38 residents who tested positive “fall within the CDC criteria to be deemed recovered.” That was as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Two residents remained within the 10-day isolation period, Weiner said, while the remaining two residents hadn’t tested positive.
“The total number of residents discharged since the outbreak was 67 and we are saddened to report, the total number of those who are deceased is 28 (inclusive of 5 who expired in a hospital),” Weiner said by email.
“Presently, there remains on-site administrative assistance from the state-appointed management company. In addition, Bedrock Care has provided supplemental assistance with personnel, including an interim director of nursing, interim administrator as well as further support from an infection control specialist,” Weiner said.
An outbreak occurred at the 138-bed facility, with the state Department of Health tracing the start of the spread to Aug. 3. There were 109 cases among residents and 57 among staff, the latest state data shows.