MILTON — Upgrades to the booster pump station along South Front Street in Milton began this week, according to Pennsylvania American Water on Wednesday.
This $900,000 investment project will increase the reliability of the water supply in several communities and allow the company to meet increased water demands in the area. Construction began this week and should be completed by December 2020.
“The original pump station was constructed in 1966 and housed two pumps capable of 1,050 gallons-per-minute,” said Ewoud Hulstein, Pennsylvania American Water project manager.
The current pumps will be replaced with larger 2,000 gallon-per-minute capacity pumps and a third pump will be added. Additionally, the building housing the pumps will be rehabilitated.
The booster pump moves water from the company’s water treatment plant to the following communities: Milton; Northumberland; East Buffalo Township; West Chillisquaque Township; and Point Township. Crews are working weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customer water service will not be impacted while these upgrades are underway. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water at 1-800-565-7292.
