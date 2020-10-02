MILTON — A section of Mahoning Street will be closed all next week, starting Monday, between Shakespeare Ave. (Rte. 1025) and Arch St. (Rte. 405) while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
The work includes removing the existing crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing. A detour using Arch St., Rte. 254, and Rte. 147 will be in place.
PennDOT expects the work to be completed by next Friday, Oct. 9, weather permitting.
— RICK DANDES