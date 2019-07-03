A Children's Congress Delegate from Milton will be among the people giving testimony about type 1 diabetes during a hearing July 10 in Washington, D.C.
Adriana Richard will join Ruby Anderson, a delegate from Yarmouth Maine, Victor Garber, an Emmy- and Tony-nominated actor, Griffin P. Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and Aaron Kowalski, president and CEO of JDRF, the leading organization funding type 1 diabetes research.
Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are leading the hearing, titled "Redefining Reality: How the Special Diabetes Program is Changing the Lives of Americans with Type 1 Diabetes," being held by the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging as part of JDRF's 2019 Children's Congress.
JDRF will bring more than 160 children with type 1 diabetes and their parents to the hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building (Room 106), located Northeast of the Capitol, bounded by Constitution Avenue, C Street, First Street, and Second Street N.E., Washington, D.C.