MILTON — Santa's house is coming to town.
The Improved Milton Experience will soon move and set up Milton’s Santa House at the former Capitol Theatre site, on Broadway next to the Coup Agency, with help from the Milton Area High School building trades class.
Santa and his helpers will follow. They will be there on four consecutive Saturday mornings from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21. The Santa House will be open 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and 9 to noon on Dec. 14 and 21.
There will be a mailbox outside the house for placing letters to Santa.
TIME members John and Polly McWilliams founded and donated funds for the Santa House in 2018 and also donated funds for all of the associated expenses, said George Venios, T.I.M.E. executive director. They are donating funds for all associated costs again this year, he said.
The building trades class built the Santa House last year and will be installing it on site again this year.
— JOE SYLVESTER