MILTON — Nina Mordan said 2019 has been a difficult year and she is thankful for help from the Salvation Army's Needy Family Fund.
The Montandon woman, her fiance and her 6-year-old son are one of 450 families who received gifts and food from the Needy Family Fund this year during the second day of distribution at the Salvation Army headquarters at 30 Center St., Milton. The first day was held on Thursday at the Sunbury Plaza, 1171 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
"We're low income," said Mordan. "I just started a job last week, so hopefully everything gets back on track. My car broke down so I didn't have transportation to get to the job before."
The Salvation Army gave out gifts for her child, a turkey or ham and pie as well as hats, gloves and scarves and wrapping paper. Mordan said the Salvation Army is great for helping people.
"It's a really nice thing," she said. "When people don't have something, this is really good."
Lt. Kirsten Starnes, of the Milton Salvation Army, said Toys for Tots, Jersey Mikes, the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club, First Presbyterian Church, Oak Grove Church, Playworld Systems, Susquehanna Community Bank, Lewisburg Federal Prison, Geisinger, USG-Washingtonville, Bethany Church and Milton Steel-Acrow provided toys for the children in 135 families in Milton this year. The Susquehanna Motorcycle Club provided the most with 50 families.
"It has been a beautiful year, and the outpouring of support from the community made this a possibility," she said. "There are a lot of generous donors and volunteers. The way this community rallies around people in need is very unique."
The program ensures that children can wake up to something to unwrap on a Christmas morning, she said.
"It's a huge way to empower parents," said Starnes. "If they have fallen on hard times, they have a community that cares."
Bobbi Nickles, of Milton, has been volunteering with the Salvation Army for 20 years.
"You see people who don't have as much with an expression on their faces when they get gifts and meals for the children," she said. "I'm glad to know the community pulls together to provide this."
The distribution also brought out 11 Milton Area high school students, including 10 from the National Honor Society (NHS), to volunteer their time. NHS Student President Mylea Neidig, 18, a senior, said the organization is based on service.
"I like being here, I like helping," said Neidig. "The other students here are the same way or they wouldn't be a part of the organization. And giving back, that's a big part of the organization."