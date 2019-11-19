MILTON — The Milton School Board approved in two separate motions, an Athletics Field Renovation project and a Physical Wellness addition at a cost of more than $12 million at Tuesday night's meeting.
Athletic director Rod Harris said the Athletics Field Renovation, costing $6 million, will help build three athletic fields — for football, soccer and field hockey. There will also be new lights, and new bleachers, among the improvements.
School board director Eric Moser said the Wellness renovation, at a cost of slightly more than $6 million, would provide for "much needed new locker rooms and a wrestling room."
Harris noted that "this is just the beginning of the process — the approval. The work will have to go for bids and discussed at future meetings."
In the public comments portion of the meeting, which preceded the vote on the athletic department improvements, two residents spoke against the projects.
Randy Straub, said he was against spending that amount of money, which he said would be better spent making needed structural improvements in the district, most specifically at White Deer Elementary School.
Andrew Frederick, who will be sworn in soon as a new board member, urged the board to table the vote until the new board members took office, in the new year. He said that the new board, which will be responsible for carrying out this project, should also have a vote.
In another action item, the board approved Mericle Commercial Real Estate, of Wilkes Barre, as the agent to sell the Montandon School. Solicitor Carl Beard noted there are specific ways to sell a school building. He did not give an asking price at the meeting, but said that any price offered could be turned down by the board.
"Think of Mericle as a real estate agent," he said.
The board also unanimously approved Jeremy Stetler, of Northumberland, as the new principal of White Deer Elementary School.
At the end of the meeting, Superintendent Cathy Keegan listed a series of accomplishments attributed to the board over the past 10 years.
Departing board president Dave Edinger, thanked those he has worked with, and advised the incoming board members to study up on procedures when they assume their positions, and work together, even if there are disagreements.