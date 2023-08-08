MILTON — The Milton School District Board of Directors at their Tuesday night meeting failed to approve the nominated law office of the Beard Legal Group, of Altoona, which would have represented the district at an hourly rate of $175.
The vote was 4-4, with directors Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Eric Moser, and Alvin Weaver voting yes. Joel Harris, Brett Hosterman, Joshua Hunt and Stephanie Strawser voted no. Lindsay Kessler was not present at the meeting.
All bids were open publicly. Besides The Beard Group, proposals were received from the law offices of Angela Evans and McCormick Law, of Williamsport.
The hourly rate for partners from each firm as proposed were Angela Evans, $150; McCormick Law, $155; and Beard Legal, $175.
Milton School District Superintendent John Bickhart said the issue of hiring a legal firm would be discussed at the next meeting.
"Our selection criteria was not simply the lowest rates," said district business manager Derrek Fink.
Fink said they also looked at a variety of criteria including: the legal firm’s technical understanding of the scope of services and proposed professional services; background and experience of the legal firm in providing similar services; location of firm’s office; proposed fees and costs; information obtained by the district from firm’s references or other clients; and overall best interests of the district.
Earlier in the meeting, Amy Weaver, president of the Boosters Club reported revenue of $30,651, generated from concession stand sales and the Bartlett Tournament. There were 146 regular season sporting events and 15 district playoff events.
Expenditures supporting MHS athletes was $29,430, Weaver said.
Each year the Booster Club awards 10 $500 scholarships to Milton athletes. This year, four additional scholarships were added, thanks to a donation by the Milton Savings Bank, Weaver said.
This fall, Weaver said, "There are at least 41 regular season sporting events that will warrant the concession stand to be open."
There was subsequent talk about merging the Athletic Boosters with the Band Boosters, and S.T.A.G.E.
The school board's next scheduled regular meeting is Sept. 19 starting at 6 p.m.