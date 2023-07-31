MILTON — Keeping bus rides for elementary school students to no more than an hour was a main topic of discussion at Tuesday night's Milton School Board committees meeting.
"No student should have to be on a bus for more than one hour," said District transportation coordinator Darren Tull.
Tull recognized that a few routes were just over that time, but pledged to adjust routes as best he could.
Tull pledged to evaluate routes throughout the year and minimize the impact of long trips to school.
Vaughn A. Murray, supervisor, West Chillisquaque Township raised concerns regarding the possible realignment to house Grades K-3 at Baugher and 4-5 at White Deer. He said he had concerns about the impact on the overall educational experience due to extended bus rides leading to student fatigue.
"This will very likely result in lower educational performance," he said. "Some parents mentioned rides approaching 90 minutes each way. That's three hours on a bus for six hours of eduction. Such a ratio of education to travel seems ridiculous."
Murray later said he was pleased that routes could be adjusted and appreciate that the board was working to solve the problem of long rides.
Later in the meeting, three bids were received in response to the request for proposals for school solicitor. Board members were invited to look at each of the bids. A decision is likely to come at the next meeting Aug. 8.
District Business Manager Derreck Fink told the board that while the state budget has yet to pass, the district did have the funds to survive for the next school year if there were no state funds that came to the district.
"I remain hopeful that when legislators return to Harrisburg, the budget will be decided and passed," he said.