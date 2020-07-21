MILTON — The Milton School District approved a health and safety plan for a total reopening for both students and staff at a board meeting Tuesday night.
The plan, however, includes options for consideration. First, traditional 100 percent in-person classroom learning, with protocols that include social distancing of six feet between students and the wearing of masks.
Other options are for families that are concerned for the safety and health of their children, said Catherine Girton, the district's director of student services. "Students who desire distance learning can opt for the Milton Cyber School," she said.
A third option is a new entity altogether, The Milton Flexible Learning Academy, that mixes cyber-learning and in-class participation, on pre-specified days when the student desires to be in school.
Board members and virtual attendees, totaling about 100 people, watched on the online platform Zoom, Girton reported. The approximately two-and-a-half-hour meeting was also streamed on YouTube, where 180 viewers were counted.
An online survey will be available for families to choose the options for their children.
District Superintendent Cathy Keegan asked that the survey, running from today to July 29, be filled out promptly so that the staff can figure out class sizes, and bus transportation routes.
A majority of time at the meeting was devoted to a detailed explanation of the Health and Safety plan for both board members and the public.
Whether the discussion centered on transportation, entering school (temperatures will be taken), daylong protocols, or breakfast and lunch breaks, the overall theme was to abide by the Governor's executive orders and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials.
Students from age 5 on to high school will have to wear masks entering school and during the day. Classrooms have been arranged so that seating is abiding by the six-foot distancing rule. If that separation exists in a classroom, a mask need not be worn at that time.
Families are asked to drive students to school rather than take provided bus transportation. But if the student is transported to and from school in a bus, they need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing within the bus.
Custodial staff will be working 5 a.m.- 5 p.m. constantly cleaning various areas in the school environment. For example, restrooms will be sanitized every 30-to-60 minutes.
Keegan's final words to the board and the public said the safety plan represented the "safest return to school while affording options to families.
"Everyone during this pandemic is coming from a different place," she said. "Some families are extremely fearful, other families are feeling OK with the pandemic. We afforded three options specifically to address everybody's needs. We are respectful about where everybody is in respect to the pandemic."