MILTON — The Milton Area School District will return to five-day in-person instruction next week.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the timing of the decision is primarily due to the success of the vaccination program for its employees and recommendation from the scientific field indicating the need for deep cleaning of the facilities during the week is not necessary. Classes returned to full-time in-person instruction on Monday and will no longer be virtual-only every Wednesday as it has been since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
"Staff (members) are really excited to return to five days next week," said Keegan at Tuesday night's public meeting via Zoom. "I did get an email from our union president that expressed how happy MAEA (Milton Area Education Association) is that we're back five days a week."
Keegan said evidence is clear that masking, social distancing and handwashing are the most effective mitigation strategies. The district is still under the requirement of the Pennsylvania Department of Health to close the school building if the number of positive cases exceed an allowable amount based on the number of students in the building.
Schools' responsibilities change depending on the level of community transmission in the county vs. the number of cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period at the school, according to information from the state Department of Education (PDE).
For example, if one student or staff member tests positive and the county is considered to be at low or moderate risk, the school does not need to close; it must clean area(s) where the infected person spent time and public health staff will direct close contacts to quarantine. As of March 12, the counties of Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour are all considered moderate, according to data from PDE.
If infections hit two to four students or staff in the same building, more than five percent of total number of students and staff in a school building, or multiple school buildings with individual cases who are not household contacts, then schools in counties with low and moderate risks must close school(s) for five to seven days, clean area(s) where infected people spent time and public health staff will direct close contacts to quarantine.
Any more significant amounts of infections and schools in low or moderate counties must close for 14 days, clean entire schools and public health staff will direct close contacts to quarantine.
"It is important to know that potential building closures could range from three to 14 days depending on the number of positive cases," she said. "Our COVID‐19 dashboard on the district’s website is updated daily to keep you abreast of cases. The district remains committed to providing choice for our parents."
Students who wish to remain virtual on Wednesdays may do so. Curbside lunch pick‐up will continue Monday through Friday at the high school from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.
"We do have lots of kids coming back," said Keegan.
Keegan praised the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for organizing the vaccination of 2,000 teachers over the last weekend.