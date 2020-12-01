A Milton man’s software development company introduced a mobile geography game available now on Apple and Android products.
Kevin Langdon and business partner Andrew Brown, of Carlisle, cofounded Sperry Labs in 2018. The pair developed and launched “Sortzy States” this month. The game challenges users to learn about the United States through sorting different states by location, population, income and other facts.
“Sortzy States” targets kids from grades 4 through 8. It costs $4.99 to download in Apple and Android stores. Its arrival comes as public education moves online, if only temporarily, as the novel coronavirus pandemic persists through 2020.
According to Langdon, Sperry Labs sought to develop a method to learn geography outside of methods using rote memorization. Described as comparative sorting, Langdon said “Sortzy States” allows for meaningful education he believes is stickier than simply learning off of flashcards.
“I wanted to take the old and new, merge them together and try to find the best way for kids to learn at home with tech they’re comfortable with,” Langdon said.
“Sortzy States” begins with basic geography and demographic information and builds from there. It teaches state shapes and land area, the location of states on a map, capital cities, population and more.
As schools convert to remote education models, Brown said kids may become more glued to tech devices. “Sortzy States” can become a resource for parents and, potentially, schools, Brown said.
Langdon and Brown both said geography is a subject that seems to have lost stature within public schools. They said their game can help supplement lessons on states.
“I hope (parents) enjoy the fact their kids can be doing something a little more useful with their minds than just playing a mobile game,” Brown said. “It’s good things to know and a good way to expand your worldview.”
Langdon led the development of the Play Impossible Gameball, which came to market in late 2017. The Gameball is a small cushioned ball loaded with sensors that interact with a mobile app for smart phones and tablets. It measures speed, distance, force, rotation and more as kids use it for varied games. The Gameball is well-reviewed and widely available online and at Apple stores across the U.S.
There's no great marketing push behind “Sortzy States,” yet, Langdon said. He hopes to build on word of mouth at the moment. Both he and Brown said “Sortzy States” has the potential to lead to the development of successive educational games for world geography or, perhaps, other subject areas.
“We know it’s not going to be the next ‘Fortnite’ but we’re hoping it can make a dent,” Langdon said.