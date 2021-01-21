MILTON — A student-driven renovation project will transform a residential property into the new district office for Milton Area School District.
School board members in October purchased the property and building at 668 Mahoning St. adjacent to the high school campus for $250,000. In a partnership with T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc., of Montandon, nearly 30 students from the district career-technology education programs will help design and renovate the building over the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
"It's real-life experience," said Superintendent Cathy Keegan. "It's the essence of career readiness."
The district office is currently located in the high school. One consideration of the project is the safety and security of the high school offices, which are not as secure as the district office, said Keegan.
"It will serve two areas," said Keegan. "We can create a more secure space for the high school office and separate the district office from the secondary campus. It will also give us a permanent boardroom."
High school Principal Andrew Rantz, who toured the building on Thursday morning with Chase Hoffman, a senior and level three drafting student, and representatives of T-Ross Brothers, said students from the drafting, construction trade and agriculture programs will be involved from start to finish.
Milton has seven approved career and technology programs that are built into the high school curriculum. The drafting students will be responsible for drawing up plans, the construction trade students will do the majority of the remodel and the agriculture students will do the landscaping, said Rantz.
This lends itself to "authentic learning experiences," said Rantz. "It's a different animal when you're taking on a real project. It will be a point of pride for the district and a showcase for the program."
Hoffman, 17, of Milton, said he is in charge of drawing the floor plans. This is the first time he and other students will do a hands-on project like this.
"It's going to be pretty cool seeing something I've done right in front of me," said Hoffman, who plans to attend Penn State Altoona for electrical mechanical engineering. "
Hoffman said he doesn't typically do much architecture. His focus has been mechanical, so this project will "help me expand my field of knowledge."
The plan is to break ground in February and be finished before graduation in four months. Rantz plans to provide frequent updates to the school board during public meetings.
The property was purchased on a board vote of 6-2 with Directors Kevin Fry and Ken Snyder voting against it. Director Lindsay Kessler was absent.