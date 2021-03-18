MILTON — The Milton Area School Board renewed the contract of Superintendent Dr. Cathy S. Keegan that includes an annual wage increase of three percent for the next three years.
Keegan's salary is currently at $151,893 with annual three percent increases already negotiated into the terms of the former contract. The renewed contract, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 2024, was approved by the board at Tuesday night's public meeting via Zoom.
"We're pretty thrilled," said Board President Christine Rantz. "She's a great leader and has put together a great team of administrators and teachers. She's a very good superintendent."
Keegan was hired by the district on June 1, 2010, at a salary of $115,000. Keegan's salary as of July 1 will be $156,450, according to the district business office.
Rantz said Keegan has been "a catalyst" for the renovation projects currently happening in the district, including a multi-million dollar athletic project to renovate the stadium complex and construct a health and fitness center.
"I've been on the board for 17 years," said Rantz. "We've always talked about doing it, but we always stopped short. She has really been a champion of it. I'm really happy that she helped us get to this point."
Keegan said she is looking forward to the next several years of being the district superintendent.
"I appreciate and have valued the work that I've been able to accomplish with this team of the board of directors," said Keegan. "Also with this administrative team and all the staff."
She added, "I am honored to continuing leading Milton and all the wonderful staff employed in our district. Together, we are doing great things for children."