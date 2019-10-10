MILTON — Two Milton teens are in jail facing felony robbery and related charges in connection with separate incidents at the Aug. 30 football game.
Ethan A. Fischer, 19, of 108 Locust St., grabbed a $20 bill from a juvenile near the concession stand at about 8 p.m., acccording to Milton police. When the juvenile, who had intended to purchase food, asked for the money back, one of several other juveniles with Fischer pushed the victim in the face with his fingers, police allege. Others in the group also threatened the victim.
Borough police say Steven Darnell Duncan Jr., 18, of 83 Showers Road, robbed $460 from someone at 9:20 p.m. at the same game, according to the criminal complaint. The victim also told police he was surrounded by juveniles and was told by one to "run your pockets."
Fischer, jailed in lieu of $80,000 bail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m. before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, on robbery, theft, simple assault and criminal conspiracy charges.
Duncan waived his robbery, theft, terroristic threat and corruption of minors charges to Northumberland County Court following a hearing before Diehl on Wednesday. He remains jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail.
— JOE SYLVESTER