MIFFLINBURG — An 18-year-old Milton woman is charged with felony child pornography for sharing nude photos and a sexually explicit video with a 14-year-old boy.
Mifflinburg police were contacted by the boy's parents who said their son was sending and receiving nude photographs via Snapchat.
During the interview on Feb. 20, the mother was holding her son's phone when a message was received from Tristin L. Kitchens who had sent a photo of her bare breasts, court records said.
The young boy told police that for several days in February, he and Kitchens, who said she was 16, had exchanged nude photos, court records said.
A search of the boy's phone found a sexually explicit video of Kitchens and conversations about meeting for sex, court records said.
Police officer David Shaffer said he determined Kitchens was 18 and interviewed her on March 16. She allegedly denied plans to meet with the boy but admitted sending him the video and photographs due to depression and wanting to hear nice comments.
Charges of felony child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor corruption of minors and indecent exposure have been filed against Kitchens at District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch's office in Mifflinburg.