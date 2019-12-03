MILTON – A 51-year-old Milton widow is turning to the Needy Family Fund again this year for some financial help, but the best gift she said would be to see her children and grandchildren.
Betty De La Cruz’s husband died three years ago, and she’s on disability. She has two children, ages 33 ad 30, and four grandchildren ages two through 13, all of whom live in Danville, but De La Cruz has no means of transportation and she is hopeful for a ride.
“That would be wonderful. I only see them maybe once a year if I find a way down, but I haven’t seen them," she said.
De La Cruz says the aid she receives helps with the bills.
“It’s really helpful when you have to pay high rent and other bills and stuff," she said. "The income I get…I don’t get too much.”
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year’s goal is $100,000. Today's total is $17,490, thanks to $250 from Deane Shively, of Turbotville; $25 from Robert Stackhouse, of Lewisburg; $100 from John Sidler, of Shamokin Dam; $100 from Kiwanis Club of Sunbury; $100 from Derrick Blyler, of Lewisburg; $350 from David Faust, of Selinsgrove; $50 from James P. Digan, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Tim and Holly Snyder, of Mifflinburg; and $30 from Carol and Jack, of Millmont. There were also $1,200 in anonymous donations.
