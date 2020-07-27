SUNBURY — A Milton woman pleaded guilty to using children to deliver drugs during a 15-month marijuana operation out of a North Front Street home with her boyfriend.
Paggie Neiman, 36, of Milton, appeared in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Monday where she pleaded guilty over three separate cases to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a felony count of intimidation of witnesses. She will be sentenced at a later date.
Neiman and Craig Lytle, 35, of Front Street, were arrested in April 2019 after police seized 715 grams of marijuana from the Front Street home following up on a tip received from school resource officer and Milton Cpl. Dan Embeck that two students were conducting drug transactions, according to court documents. During the execution of the warrant, police also discovered a ledger showing narcotic sales debts and receipts, a green grinder and $1,965 in cash, according to court documents
One of the female students told Embeck she was asked by Lytle to deliver a quarter ounce of marijuana April 3 and April 4 at a downtown business, according to court documents.
Neiman allegedly told Milton police that large quantities of marijuana were being delivered to the apartment she shared with Lytle. Police said Neiman told officers the children were being used by her and Lytle to weigh and bag the bulk marijuana for individual sale, according to court documents.
The operation took place between Jan. 1, 2018, and April 5, 2019. She was also charged with possession with intent to deliver on April 5 and intimidation of a witness in the case between Sept. 18, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2019.
Neiman and defense attorney Michael O'Donnell, of Sunbury, were also granted a motion to remove Neiman from an electronic ankle monitor program, but continue on bail supervision.
Lytle in November pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a felony count of felony dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. He was sentenced in January to 12 to 36 months in prison.
A woman allegedly told officers Lytle had been selling drugs from the home for eight years and the proceeds were used to pay bills and buy household items, police said.