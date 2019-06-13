MILTON — Funds from a $2,500 grant will be used for financial assistance for membership, program and service fees, according to Ron Marshall, executive director of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Milton Branch.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Milton Branch was awarded the grant by the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
“With a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the generous funding from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will allow the Milton YMCA to continue nurturing the potential of every youth and teen, improve the nation’s health and well being," Marshall said.
"The Milton YMCA welcomes all who wish to participate and believes no one should be denied access to the Y based on their ability to pay," Marshall said.
"Through their financial assistance program, it provides youth, adults and families the opportunity to become a part of the YMCA family and enjoy their experience," Marshall said.
Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Chief Executive Office Bonnie McDowell said she was grateful for the donation.
"The YMCA is able to fulfill its mission to serve all people because of grants and donations like this," she said. "This grant enables the YMCA to provide programs and services to youth, adults, seniors and families who otherwise could not afford it. The YMCA offers programs to improve health and well-being as well as provide quality child care opportunities for parents so they can go to work and support their families."