MILTON — For 30 years, the Milton YMCA has been nourishing kids in the Milton, Northumberland and Sunbury areas. Food will be distributed each week throughout the summer at several locations. The food package includes five lunches with milk for kids ages 1-18.
Distribution locations, days and times:
- Milton Middle School, Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Milton Public Library, Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m.
- White Deer Elementary School (playground area), Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Milton YMCA (Elm Street Entrance), Wednesdays, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- Shikellamy High School, Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Sunbury Pool, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Memorial Acres, Wednesdays, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
- Priestley Forsythe Memorial Library, daily, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“At the Milton YMCA, we strive to serve as many children as possible throughout the community by providing nutritious meals and snacks when school is not in session. During a regular school year, we can reach many of these children with programs like free breakfast, lunch and afterschool meals. But during the summer, when schools are closed, those meals disappear. It’s our duty and pleasure to serve children nutritious meals and snacks throughout the summer months. We are looking forward to a successful summer and also looking forward to bringing a smiling face to the children we serve.” says Ron Marshall, Executive Director.
For more information about the summer food program, contact Maddie Masevicius at 570-742-7321 or mmasevicius@gsvymca.org