MILTON — A $157,000 grant will allow the operation of a full-day Pre-K Counts classroom at the Milton YMCA for 3- and 4-year-olds living in low-income families.
The grant, from the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning, will be for one year of operation, helping children living in families earning up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level, said Jody Reuss, Milton YMCA Director of Child Care. The class will be free, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, for qualifying families
"Pre-K Counts is a pre-school program with teachers with expertise in planning activities to help children grow socially and academically," Reuss said. "The program is designed to help children have a smooth transition into kindergarten. Quality pre-kindergarten experiences help children get ready for kindergarten, giving them a better chance of doing well in school and going on to college or career training that leads to good jobs later in life."
Families needing care before or after the program can also enroll in the Milton YMCA Early Learning program, Reuss said. "This would allow families to have care from as early as 6:30 a.m. until as late as 5:30 p.m."
Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell said it is a great opportunity.
"This grant will allow the YMCA to offer an early learning opportunity to 18 preschoolers," McDowell said. "These children otherwise may not have the chance to participate in a quality program that will give them a better start in kindergarten, which will lead to greater success throughout their school years."
Reuss said the program will allow the YMCA to help more children make a successful transition into kindergarten by providing learning experiences that give children a positive outlook on school.
"Offering the Pre-K counts program at the YMCA can help to start children out on a path to a healthy spirit, mind and body from a very young age," Reuss said.
Milton YMCA Executive Director Ron Marshall said he is thrilled for the opportunity.
"This program provides families in our participating community a choice of a quality pre-kindergarten educational program," he said. "This program will offer an opportunity for a good quality of life and allow for every child to be successful in school and in life."
The YMCA would have to reapply for the grant next year, Reuss said.
For further information, contact Reuss at 570-742-7321.