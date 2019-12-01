The hunter reported missing Saturday evening in Union County was found alive Sunday morning, according to state police at Milton.
The unnamed hunter was reported missing near Thomas Dam Road, Millmont, at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Union County West End Fire Company.
According to the fire company, the search lasted approximately 12 hours. The hunter was transported to an area hospital. There was no word of the hunter's condition. Neither state police nor the fire company released any additional information, as of Sunday night.
Central Region 49 Rescue Squad Station 45 out of Northumberland County was called out at 9 p.m. Saturday. The station announced on its official Facebook page about 7:30 a.m. Sunday that the hunter was found alive.
West End noted the search and rescue teams that aided in the search, including local emergency personnel, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter unit and numerous search and rescue teams with K-9’s, some from as far away as York County.
The fire company recognized other helpers in the overnight land search: Boys Scout Camp Karoondinha, for allowing the use of the facilities for searchers and command to operate; the Mifflinburg Hose Company Woman’s Auxiliary, for food, snacks, water and hot beverages, and Get & Go (Laurel Market), for opening up and supplying lunch meat, chips and other treats.