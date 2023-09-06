DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission is welcoming its first cooperative program student from Danville Area High School this fall.
Senior Clare Charlton will learn about the seven programs the mission offers before handling social media and assisting in the office, according to mission Executive Director Carin Wharton.
When the opportunity was presented to Charlton, she jumped at it. “My grandma and mom have both volunteered here and I had heard the mission was doing new things,” Charlton said. “So far I’ve been learning how the mission operates.”
Charlton will join the mission three days a week for two hours each day. Wharton said the senior started sorting and hanging clothes in the donation center last week, but, after learning the ropes, will primarily be in the office with the director.
“We will have her checking the voicemail every day and posting on social media a lot,” Wharton said. “She will also attend some community and agency things with me.”
Charlton, who plans to study business and marketing, said the mission offers the perfect opportunity for her, as it offers both business and nonprofit experience.
“I get to see what they do here and how things are run,” she said. “But I also get the experience of volunteering.”
Charlton serves as leader of the Young Samaritans in her school.
She said she looks forward to helping her peers understand what the mission does and encouraging them to volunteer.
Through the Young Samaritans and the opportunity to handle the mission’s social media presence, Charlton said she wants to spread the word about Good Samaritan Mission.
“It’s changed and a lot of people don’t know how it works,” Charlton said. “I hope to make it more well-known and appeal to teens.”
The student offers a perspective that is unique to the mission, according to Wharton.
The director said many of the volunteers at the mission are retirement age or older and Charlton will offer a change of pace.
