SELINSGROVE — A misspelled traffic sign in Selinsgrove has been reported stolen by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The sign, with the the borough misspelled as 'Sellinsgrove', was located at the intersection of Mill Road and Route 204 in Penn Township, Snyder County, and was reported to have been removed between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, according to state police at Selinsgrove.
The sign was recently installed at the intersection where PennDOT has been doing roadwork and adding a traffic signal.
PennDOT said the misspelled sign is valued at just under $360.