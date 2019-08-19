By Francis Scarcella
WILLIAMSPORT — Little Leaguers from around the world got the opportunity of a lifetime Sunday evening as they mingled with Major League Baseball players just before the third annual Little League Classic.
The Chicago Cubs took on the Pittsburgh Pirates at BB&T Ballpark at historic Bowman Field, in Williamsport, Sunday night on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.
In the stands — just a few feet away — were Little League World Series players and members of their families.
Cubs Manager Joe Maddon, who is a native of Hazleton, said he was thrilled to be back in Pennsylvania and honored to be part of the Little League World Series event.
“It’s just so great to be here,” Maddon said. “We all looked forward to this all year.”
Prior to the Little Leaguers arriving to Bowman Field at around 4 p.m., the skies opened up and the rain came down, causing field crews to scamble to cover the infield.
About an hour later the skies turned blue, and one by one, the Little League teams began to arrive by bus to meet their favorite players.
Cubs and Pirate players warmed up, mixed and mingled with the children, their coaches and families.
“I’m looking forward to tonight,” Pirates Chris Archer said. “This is a place where these kids will relive these memories forever. I still talk about my Little League memories, and I know that each of these kids will never forget this experience.”
Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle shared how excited he was for himself and Maddon to be in Williamsport.
“Joe (Maddon) is like Pennsylvania’s ambassador,” Hurdle said. “So he is from like an hour away from here, and this experience for him to be back home and so close to his friends and family, I am sure brings a great big smile to his face.”
Hurdle said being with the young baseball players is something that can’t be topped.
“It’s a true human aspect between the players and the kids,” he said. “There really is nothing like it.”
Riley Wilson, 11, a catcher for the Northwest team from Oregon, and his teammate Gavin Price, 12, said they felt like Major Leaguers themselves.
“It’s so awesome having people walk up to us and ask for autographs,” Price said. “I mean, I just still can’t believe we are here.”
The Northwest team was eliminated on Saturday, but they totally enjoyed Sunday night.
“I just am so thankful for the chance at being here,” Wilson said. “This is something I will never ever forget. Who gets to say they had the chance to meet real Major League players and hang out with them? I get to say I did now.”
Even former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez and current ESPN commentator got in on the action.
“It’s always great to be at this game and see how the kids react to seeing their favorite stars,” he said.
The game started with a bang when Cubs right fielder Nicholas Castellanos blasted a home run, igniting cheers from the Little Leagurers.
“There is no place I would rather be right now then right here,” Riley Wilson of the Northwest team said. “I can’t even believe this all happened to me and to all of us as a team.”
U.S. Congressman Fred Keller also noted how wonderful the event is to so many people. "This brings people from all over the world together in Williamsport," Keller said.
“I remember them (Shikellamy) just being tough to beat in any sport,” Maddon said during an interview with The Daily Item Sunday prior to the Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Maddon, a Hazleton, Luzerne County, native and resident, joined the Cubs in 2015 and led the team to a World Series championship in 2016.
“I just love being home,” Maddon said. “To be part of the Little League Classic is an honor and I get to spend time with friends and family while being here.”
Maddon said he spent a lot of time in The Valley, including Selinsgrove.
“I have been down there quite often and I have several friends who I visit,” he said. “I love the area down that way.”
Maddon arrived at the Little League complex to meet with the children and parents, adding that he had one goal in mind — to go sledding down the hill.
Maddon wasted no time and Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and third basman Kris Bryant.
“I was so excited when I saw that this game was on our schedule,” Maddon said. “I looked forward to this, and forward to seeing these children. I mean we all have Little League memories, and for these kids to have this while experience as a memory is just great. I am honored to be part of that.”
Former Congressman Lou Barletta, of Hazleton, sat behind the Cubs dugout to support Maddon, his lifelong friend.
“It’s great for Joe to be here and back home,” Barletta said, referring to Maddon. “But it’s even better to see the look on his face knowing he is here for each of the kids, and what a better place to than right here in our own backyard.”
Former Milton State Police Tpr. Matt Burrows, who is one of the “uncles” to the Northwest team from Oregon, said he watched Maddon sled down the hill, and was impressed.
“I think it’s great what these Major League players and managers are doing,” Burrows said. “I got to watch the interaction with the players coming in and playing games with the kids and just hanging out with them, and I am truly honored to be part of all of this.”