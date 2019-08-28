SUNBURY —The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will be traveling through the city and will be getting a police escort, according to Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
Karlovich and Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare said the department will be escorting the mobile exhibit through the city on Friday when it arrives in the city at around 12:15 p.m.
"The exhibit will travel down Front Street to Chestnut Street all the way to Tenth Street and back to Market Street," Hare said. "Once on Market Street, the exhibit will go to Front Street and then into Northumberland."
Karlovich said he is honored to have the mobile exhibit travel through the city.
During that route, intersections and traffic will be stopped and citizens are encouraged to come out and see the trailer come through the city, Hare said.
— Francis Scarcella