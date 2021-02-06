SHAMOKIN DAM — Neighbors Andrew Martz and Donald Fausey said they are grateful for The Regional Engagement Center's (REC) Mobile Food Pantry.
The food pantry in partnership with Weikel Bussing and Central PA Food Bank stopped on Saturday at the Shamokin Dam Fire Company, Hope Methodist Church in Port Trevorton, Freeburg Community Center and the Kratzerville Fire Company. The bi-weekly Mobile Food Pantry is in addition to the REC’s weekly drive-through distribution every Friday.
"I've been laid off for a while, my mom had open heart surgery and my stepdad is on disability," said Fausey, of Shamokin Dam. "We're on a fixed income. The past year and a half has been rough. This helps people on a fixed income get food here instead of spending money on it."
Martz, 82, of Shamokin Dam, said he is retired. He and his wife are just "a little above" the line for other kinds of assistance.
"But we're still in need," said Martz.
REC is "awesome," said Fausey. "It really helps."
Jay Helmer, the food security program coordinator, said the mobile pantry is intended to reach those who can;t make the drive-thru event because of work or inability to drive. Fifteen to 30 families are served through the mobile pantry and 85 to 110 families are served through the drive-thru.
"We bring it to them," said Helmer. "There's a real need. You're seeing folks' circumstances change due to the pandemic. Things are by no means back to normal."
Food includes cereal, hot dogs, chicken, eggs, coffee, chips, spaghetti, rice, nutrition bars, canned goods, shelf-stable milks, raisins, juice, and other fresh and dried goods.
"If folks don't have to worry about food then they can spend precious money on other essentials," said Helmer.
Tim Bowersox, a Weikel employee who volunteered to drive the bus on Saturday, said he likes to help with community service projects.
First-time attendees are asked to complete a self-declaration form. All attendees must wear masks on the bus and are encouraged to bring grocery bags.
The REC accepts donations of food or money to assist with these programs. Donations of bread, meat, and fresh vegetables are especially welcome.