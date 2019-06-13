SHAMOKIN — A community partnership established a Mobile Fresh Food Pantry to debut in Shamokin on Friday.
The pantry will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Claude Kehler Community Park, Arch and Third streets. It offers fresh fruits, vegetables and eggs. Valid identification or proof of residency is required as is income eligibility.
The pantry will also open June 28 and every other Friday beginning in July. Volunteers are welcome. For more information about the pantry or to volunteer, call 570-644-6575 ext. 171.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. received funding from the Northumberland County Commissioners to operate the pantry in partnership with the City of Shamokin, Great Dane and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO