HUMMELS WHARF — Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services announced it will add an ambulance to the existing emergency medical services offered by Hummels Wharf Fire Company.
The ambulance goes into service Tuesday.
Evangelical Community Hospital in June launched the regional ambulance service. Mifflinburg Community Ambulance Association was an initial partner.
The service intends to work with “emergency response agencies throughout the greater Susquehanna Valley to assist where needed to make emergency medical services available — through assistance with staffing, managing operations of existing companies, providing an ambulance, or other individualized options based on need,” according to a press release.
