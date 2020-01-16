TREVORTON — The impressed voices of 21 first-grade students filled up the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agricultural Education and Science Lab Unit at the Line Mountain Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon.
The students, led by Ag Lab teacher Mark Kline, had just created a model flower using a paper towel and straw and they watched the paper towel suck up colored water. The demonstration showed how plants use their roots to absorb water and nutrients through the soil.
"Watching the water come up was the coolest part," said Scarlet Keefer, 6, of Dalmatia. "It rains in the soil. The stem makes it go up to the leaves. The leaves bloom and make a flower."
Lilliana Lawrence, 6, of Dalmatia, said she wants the school to bring it back next year.
The flower model was one of the lessons taught this week to students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade with the mobile lab's presence on the school grounds. It will be at the middle school in Mandata next week.
Kline guided the students in a "Thirsty Stems" lesson on Wednesday. He explained that roots, leaves and stem make up the important parts of plants, and each plant needs water, sunshine, soil and air to survive.
The experiment started with the question of how water moves through plants. They put a paper towel through a straw and pour colored water at the bottom of a cup. The paper towel sucked the water upwards into the straw.
"Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Pennsylvania. More people are involved in farming than any other industry in our state," said Kline. "We tell them (students) how important farming is although we don't necessarily step onto a farm."
Other lessons this week and next are crayons made from soybeans, a discussion on pizza and its ingredients being from farms, and genetics lessons. The Ag Lab program provides a fully equipped classroom on wheels where students in grades k-8 come to complete hands-on science experiments related to agriculture.
"If you need food, you need a farm every day," said Kline. "We talk about where food comes from. As far as I'm concerned, there are very few things that you can eat that are not farm-based."
First-grade teacher Autumn Walshaw said the mobile lab is a "great experience" for the kids.
"We don't always have the resources to do exactly what he does," she said. "The kids always look forward to doing it. They see the trailer when they come in and they are really excited about it."