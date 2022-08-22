SHAMOKIN — Family Planning Plus has partnered with the Lackawanna mobile unit to bring free mammograms and COVID-19 vaccines to Shamokin on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The mobile unit will be in the Independence Street parking lot (the large lot by the post office) offering mammograms for women over 40 who are in need. Staff on the screening bus will provide 10-minute individual screenings and a private changing room. Pap smears will also be offered to every woman coming for a mammogram — those will be done in the Shamokin Family Planning Plus Clinic at 10 E. Independence St., Shamokin.
Women are invited to get screened for breast cancer at the mobile mammography unit regardless of health insurance status. Family Planning Plus will help women obtain coverage for the Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Treatment (BCCPT) program, which is administered by the Department of Human Services and provides full health care benefits to individuals needing treatment for breast or cervical cancer, or a pre-cancerous condition of the breast or cervix.
Family Planning Plus always offers these services regardless of insurance status, but usually doesn’t have mobile mammograms available.
Working closely with Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals, local women are able to have their mammograms done at the hospitals' imaging centers and their pap smears done at Family Planning, all for free after enrolling in the PA BCCEDP program through Family Planning Plus.
Call 570-523-3400 to schedule an appointment.
Walk ups are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.